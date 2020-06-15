All apartments in Gary
Find more places like 721 Durbin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gary, IN
/
721 Durbin St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

721 Durbin St

721 Durbin Street · (219) 472-6855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

721 Durbin Street, Gary, IN 46406
Brunswick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 721 Durbin St · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - This home is under construction and will be brand new!

When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Want to be the first one to ever use all this new stuff in this beautiful home? If you can plan in advance this opportunity is for you!

Do you need space and room? This home comes complete with 4 bedrooms and a basement! There is plenty of room for you and your family.

Want to live hassle free with no maintenance issues? What can possibly break down if everything is new?

Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, with double pane windows throughout, this should keep your bills to a minimum. This will give you the lowest utility bills you could possibly have.

This home is conveniently located close to everything.

Want to be the first one to ever live in and use all this new stuff?It is ready now. Don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5812486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Durbin St have any available units?
721 Durbin St has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 721 Durbin St currently offering any rent specials?
721 Durbin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Durbin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Durbin St is pet friendly.
Does 721 Durbin St offer parking?
No, 721 Durbin St does not offer parking.
Does 721 Durbin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Durbin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Durbin St have a pool?
No, 721 Durbin St does not have a pool.
Does 721 Durbin St have accessible units?
No, 721 Durbin St does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Durbin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Durbin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Durbin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Durbin St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 721 Durbin St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gary 2 BedroomsGary Apartments with Garage
Gary Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGary Apartments with Parking
Gary Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INPark Ridge, IL
Skokie, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INMichigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, IN
Tinley Park, ILDarien, ILMarkham, ILCicero, ILSauk Village, ILNorridge, ILLowell, INLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity