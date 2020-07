Amenities

pet friendly

200 E 50th Ave Available 08/04/20 SPECTACULAR OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU! - Coming Soon! A great 3 bedroom brick home with a basement.



Lots of space for entertaining friends and family inside and out.



Terrific designed floor plan with lots and lots of space.



Being a brick home means great savings on your utilities during the winter months.

Plus professional property management that is unmatched in the area.



Reply to this posting right now or call 219-472-6855 to take advantage of this opportunity.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3279151)