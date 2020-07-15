All apartments in Gary
1026 Matthews St

1026 Matthews Street · (219) 472-6855
Location

1026 Matthews Street, Gary, IN 46406
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1026 Matthews St · Avail. Jul 17

$775

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1026 Matthews St Available 07/17/20 FULLY REMODELED HOME BRAND NEW EVERYTHING JUST 1 YEAR AGO! - This home has been gutted and rebuilt!

When we say new we mean everything was new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water heater, dual pane windows, fixtures, toilets, sinks, cabinets, counter tops, flooring, paint, etc etc. When we say everything we mean everything!

The outside is terrific as well with brand new siding and a large back yard! Plenty of room for your own enjoyment or entertaining friends or family.

Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, and brand new double pane windows throughout this should keep your bills to the bare minimum. Stop throwing money away on utilities when you don't have to!

By they way, ever get sick and tired of things breaking down? What can break down or not work if it was replaced? Live in peace and be maintenance free!

This home is also conveniently located on the west side with easy access to Chicago! Along with easy access to shopping, Railways, schools, and the expressway.

Want to be the first one to ever live in and use all this new stuff? Then don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4414122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Matthews St have any available units?
1026 Matthews St has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1026 Matthews St currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Matthews St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Matthews St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 Matthews St is pet friendly.
Does 1026 Matthews St offer parking?
No, 1026 Matthews St does not offer parking.
Does 1026 Matthews St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Matthews St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Matthews St have a pool?
No, 1026 Matthews St does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Matthews St have accessible units?
No, 1026 Matthews St does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Matthews St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 Matthews St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 Matthews St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 Matthews St does not have units with air conditioning.
