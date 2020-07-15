Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

1026 Matthews St Available 07/17/20 FULLY REMODELED HOME BRAND NEW EVERYTHING JUST 1 YEAR AGO! - This home has been gutted and rebuilt!



When we say new we mean everything was new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water heater, dual pane windows, fixtures, toilets, sinks, cabinets, counter tops, flooring, paint, etc etc. When we say everything we mean everything!



The outside is terrific as well with brand new siding and a large back yard! Plenty of room for your own enjoyment or entertaining friends or family.



Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, and brand new double pane windows throughout this should keep your bills to the bare minimum. Stop throwing money away on utilities when you don't have to!



By they way, ever get sick and tired of things breaking down? What can break down or not work if it was replaced? Live in peace and be maintenance free!



This home is also conveniently located on the west side with easy access to Chicago! Along with easy access to shopping, Railways, schools, and the expressway.



Want to be the first one to ever live in and use all this new stuff? Then don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.



No Cats Allowed



