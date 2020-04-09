1020 Stevenson St

Amenities

pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW HOME!!! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REBUILT!



When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.



Want to be the first one to ever use all this new stuff in this beautiful home?



This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath All Brick Home with a great floor plan. More room then you think for a typical 3 bedroom home in Gary.



Out back is a very large nice backyard perfect for outdoor family gatherings.



Want to live hassle free with no maintenance issues? What can possibly break down if everything is new?



Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, with double pane windows throughout, this should keep your bills to a minimum. This will give you the lowest utility bills you could possibly have.



This home is conveniently located close to CHICAGO. Great location to keep daily work commuting down. Also very close to local schools, freeways, and SouthShore train.



Want to be the first one to ever live in and use all this new stuff? Don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.



No Cats Allowed



