3 bedroom apartments
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Franklin, IN
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
985 Knox Drive
985 Knox Dr, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1355 sqft
If it’s a low-maintenance lifestyle in a premier location you’re after, this home in the very desirable Heritage neighborhood is hard to beat.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4185 Magnolia Drive
4185 Magnolia Drive, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1228 sqft
Cute Home Available Now in Franklin Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
916 HARBON DR
916 Harbon Drive, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
3004 sqft
3 BR with Loft in Franklin IN - Spacious 3 BR, 2 story home in Heritage in Johnson County that features a separate living room, family room and formal dining room PLUS a bonus loft area that could be office, game room or exercise room.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2345 Cedarmill Drive
2345 Cedarmill Drive, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1934 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1839 North Main Street
1839 North Main Street, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1456 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
131 Copper Oak Court
131 Copper Oak Court, Whiteland, IN
This attractive 2-story home boasts an updated kitchen with all major appliances and a work island with room for stool seating. The separate breakfast room is accented with wainscoting and ceramic tile flooring and opens to the great room.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
426 Pleasant Drive
426 Pleasant Drive, New Whiteland, IN
Great Ranch with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms ready for you to call home! Open kitchen living area with a great back yard! View at www.goalproperties.com today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1449 Green Spring Way
1449 Green Spring Way, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Frostwood Lane
213 Frostwood Lane, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1213 sqft
Corner Lot Home Facing Fountain Available Now Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1350 HAMILTON Drive
1350 Hamilton Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1924 sqft
Fabulous three bedroom condo includes formal dining room, great room with double sided gas log fireplace, den/library, sunroom and separate laundry room. Master suite has double sinks and walk-in closet. Huge bonus/bedroom above the garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1254 Kenwood Drive
1254 Kenwood Drive, Greenwood, IN
Four Bedroom, two and a half bath home is ready to move in. Located in Greenwood's Clearbrook Park community. This home has hardwoods throughout and a large master suite with a sitting room. Enjoy a cozy gas log fireplace on cool nights.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2785 Grand Fir Drive
2785 Grand Fir Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
Coming Soon Wonderful Greenwood Location! - Fabulous Home in Wonderful Greenwood location! Super, Open Floor Plan in this Village Pines 2 Story with 3 Bedrooms & 2.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
614 Greenway Street
614 Greenway Street, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1548 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
1185 Dark Star Court
1185 Dark Star Court, New Whiteland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1249 sqft
You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in New Whiteland. Home is located in Hilltop Farms and has a large eat-in kitchen with a vaulted ceiling in the Great Room. The master suite includes the second full bathroom and walk-in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
23 Units Available
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1320 sqft
Community has classic brick architecture, manicured grounds, and laundry facilities. Units include oversized windows, vast living areas, and designer finishes. Located close to grocery stores and shopping options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Perry
13 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1188 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
20 Units Available
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1436 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
3 Units Available
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1800 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1206 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Devonshire Apartments in Greenwood, IN is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on Indianapolis' south side.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
I65-South Emerson
15 Units Available
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,206
1346 sqft
Just off of I-65 with numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Pet-friendly apartments include private balcony or patio, in-unit laundry hookup and carpet. Residents have access to gym, pool and garage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
33 Units Available
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1195 sqft
Pool, gym, tanning beds and tech center are all on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are carpeted with walk-in closets. Close to I-65 and I-465 and minutes from shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
South Perry
2 Units Available
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$880
1054 sqft
Community Place is the place to be on the south side of Indianapolis.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
6 Units Available
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
Welcome to Meridian Oaks Apartments a luxury apartment community in Greenwood. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for.
