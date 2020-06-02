985 Knox Drive

All apartments in Franklin
Location

985 Knox Dr, Franklin, IN 46131

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
new construction
tennis court
If it’s a low-maintenance lifestyle in a premier location you’re after, this home in the very desirable Heritage neighborhood is hard to beat. Be the first to call this new construction 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your home! Upon entering, you will immediately notice an inviting sense of light and space complete with 9' ceilings throughout. A large family, casual dining, and kitchen space provide the focus of the house. The large master suite includes a garden tub, double vanities & a large walk-in closet. Enjoy a range of community amenities including tennis & basketball courts, walking trails, a 6-acre park, playgrounds, conveniently located directly across the street from Legends golf course and only moments from local shopping centers, restaurants, and easy access to I-65. The home comes complete with all major appliances to include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Schedule to see this home & Apply now @ www.evergrowpm.com!

The home does not yet pull up on maps. Use 1670 Amy Lane, Franklin, IN 46131 to find the home.

***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment

- Contact office for Pet Policy
- 2-year minimum lease term
- Security Deposit determined by applicant's credit score
- No Section 8
- Renters Insurance is required
- Tenant responsible for all utilities
- The Full Application requires a profile with
petscreening.com

To see application criteria visit https://evergrowpm.com/tenants/tenant-faq/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 Knox Drive have any available units?
985 Knox Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 985 Knox Drive have?
Some of 985 Knox Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 Knox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
985 Knox Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 Knox Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 985 Knox Drive is pet friendly.
Does 985 Knox Drive offer parking?
No, 985 Knox Drive does not offer parking.
Does 985 Knox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 985 Knox Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 Knox Drive have a pool?
No, 985 Knox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 985 Knox Drive have accessible units?
No, 985 Knox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 985 Knox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 985 Knox Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 985 Knox Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 985 Knox Drive has units with air conditioning.
