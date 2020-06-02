985 Knox Drive

Amenities
If it’s a low-maintenance lifestyle in a premier location you’re after, this home in the very desirable Heritage neighborhood is hard to beat. Be the first to call this new construction 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your home! Upon entering, you will immediately notice an inviting sense of light and space complete with 9' ceilings throughout. A large family, casual dining, and kitchen space provide the focus of the house. The large master suite includes a garden tub, double vanities & a large walk-in closet. Enjoy a range of community amenities including tennis & basketball courts, walking trails, a 6-acre park, playgrounds, conveniently located directly across the street from Legends golf course and only moments from local shopping centers, restaurants, and easy access to I-65. The home comes complete with all major appliances to include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Schedule to see this home & Apply now @ www.evergrowpm.com!
The home does not yet pull up on maps. Use 1670 Amy Lane, Franklin, IN 46131 to find the home.
***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment
- Contact office for Pet Policy
- 2-year minimum lease term
- Security Deposit determined by applicant's credit score
- No Section 8
- Renters Insurance is required
- Tenant responsible for all utilities
- The Full Application requires a profile with
petscreening.com
To see application criteria visit https://evergrowpm.com/tenants/tenant-faq/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.