Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking pool on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse conference room e-payments online portal package receiving tennis court volleyball court

It's an exciting time to lease at Wood Creek Apartments of Fort Wayne. Under new management, the community has undergone a major renovation as well as the addition of many upgrades and new amenities to better meet the needs of our residents. Wood Creek is located close to the city for your convenience yet in a secluded, wooded setting for your enjoyment. The community is comprised of 1 or 2 bedroom homes, a 24-hour fitness center and even a dog park for your furry family members. Watch the video and contact us today for more information.