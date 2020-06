Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Located on the second floor of a beautiful historical property in the heart of Downtown. This apartment boasts high ceilings in the master bedroom with french doors. Spacious eat in kitchen with washer and dryer located inside the apartment. Gas and water included in rent. Tenant pays electric. This apartment has 1 reserved parking spot behind the building. Walking distance to all the amenities that downtown has to offer: shopping, restaurants, ball park and much more. Schedule your tour today!