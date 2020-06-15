Amenities

4220 Mirada Drive-Three Bedroom Ranch with New paint and carpet! UPCOMING! *CANNOT BE VIEWED AT THIS TIME* - Don't miss out on this three bedroom and one and half bath home located off of Mirada Drive. This home features central air, basement, shed, and off street parking! It has a great kitchen that is complete with a stove, refrigerator and microwave. This home is renting for $750 per month, plus utilities. For any further questions call Kaufmann Property Management at 260-745-4839. Stop by our office located at 2216 South Calhoun Street and pick up a listing of all our available properties that we have for rent or check out our website at www.kpmhousing.com for a listing of properties as well.



DEPOSIT -$750



(RLNE5668788)