4220 Mirada Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:47 PM

4220 Mirada Drive

4220 Mirada Drive · (260) 745-4839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4220 Mirada Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46816
Southwick Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4220 Mirada Drive · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4220 Mirada Drive-Three Bedroom Ranch with New paint and carpet! UPCOMING! *CANNOT BE VIEWED AT THIS TIME* - Don't miss out on this three bedroom and one and half bath home located off of Mirada Drive. This home features central air, basement, shed, and off street parking! It has a great kitchen that is complete with a stove, refrigerator and microwave. This home is renting for $750 per month, plus utilities. For any further questions call Kaufmann Property Management at 260-745-4839. Stop by our office located at 2216 South Calhoun Street and pick up a listing of all our available properties that we have for rent or check out our website at www.kpmhousing.com for a listing of properties as well.

*CANNOT BE VIEWED AT THIS TIME*

DEPOSIT -$750

(RLNE5668788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 Mirada Drive have any available units?
4220 Mirada Drive has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 Mirada Drive have?
Some of 4220 Mirada Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 Mirada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Mirada Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Mirada Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 Mirada Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4220 Mirada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4220 Mirada Drive does offer parking.
Does 4220 Mirada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 Mirada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Mirada Drive have a pool?
No, 4220 Mirada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4220 Mirada Drive have accessible units?
No, 4220 Mirada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Mirada Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 Mirada Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
