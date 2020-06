Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3407 S Cedar Crest Circle - Small 3 bedroom 1 bathroom located in a quite neighborhood. This property is perfect of a start up home for a small family. This property has a fenced in back yard with shed, off street parking, stove, and refrigerator. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. Pets are accepted.



(RLNE4776363)