9561 Sweet Clover Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Close to shopping and all that Fishers/Noblesville has to offer! Home has great functionality w/2-Car Garage, Plenty of Storage closets and Large 1-Lvl Floor Plan Ideal for Entertaining! Unit has Raised Ceiling Heights throughout and Tons of Character! You can sprawl out in the Great Room/Dining Room Combination w/Gas Fireplace and Exterior Deck overlooking Beautiful Pond! Be the Foodie you've always dreamed of being with the Large Eat-In Kitchen with Great Counter and Pantry Space! Appliances included. Or, escape to the spacious Master Retreat featuring a Walk-In Closet & Double Sinks! Community Pool!