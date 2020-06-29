All apartments in Fishers
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:22 PM

8240 East 116th Street

8240 E 116th St · No Longer Available
Location

8240 E 116th St, Fishers, IN 46038
Downtown Fishers

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Brand New Townhome In The Heart Of Downtown Fishers! Coveted END UNIT! Low-Maintenance Living. Contemporary Design & Smart Home Technology Incl Ring Pro Doorbell. The Meridian Floorplan features an Open & Airy Entry, Chef's Kitchen w/GE Cafe Appl, Quartz Counters & Rear Deck. Great RM w/Corner Floor-To-Ceiling Gas FP w/Tile Surround. Engineered Hardwoods on the Lower & Main Lvls. Lower Lvl w/Wet Bar & Half Bath-Great for Entertaining! Upper Lvl BD's & Laundry RM. Mstr Suite w/Vaulted Ceiling & Lg. WIC. 2-Car Attached Garage. Wi-Fi Boosters on Each Level. Walking Distance to the Nickel Plate District where you will find Shops, Cafes, Concerts, Farmer's Market & More! 1 Mile Commute to I-69. Don't Miss This Fantastic Condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8240 East 116th Street have any available units?
8240 East 116th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 8240 East 116th Street have?
Some of 8240 East 116th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8240 East 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8240 East 116th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8240 East 116th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8240 East 116th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 8240 East 116th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8240 East 116th Street offers parking.
Does 8240 East 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8240 East 116th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8240 East 116th Street have a pool?
No, 8240 East 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8240 East 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 8240 East 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8240 East 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8240 East 116th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8240 East 116th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8240 East 116th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

