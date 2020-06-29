8240 East 116th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Brand New Townhome In The Heart Of Downtown Fishers! Coveted END UNIT! Low-Maintenance Living. Contemporary Design & Smart Home Technology Incl Ring Pro Doorbell. The Meridian Floorplan features an Open & Airy Entry, Chef's Kitchen w/GE Cafe Appl, Quartz Counters & Rear Deck. Great RM w/Corner Floor-To-Ceiling Gas FP w/Tile Surround. Engineered Hardwoods on the Lower & Main Lvls. Lower Lvl w/Wet Bar & Half Bath-Great for Entertaining! Upper Lvl BD's & Laundry RM. Mstr Suite w/Vaulted Ceiling & Lg. WIC. 2-Car Attached Garage. Wi-Fi Boosters on Each Level. Walking Distance to the Nickel Plate District where you will find Shops, Cafes, Concerts, Farmer's Market & More! 1 Mile Commute to I-69. Don't Miss This Fantastic Condo!