14620 Hinton Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

Immaculate home for rent in Avalon of Fishers Available March 1st 2020. Home features 4 bedroom and 21/2 bath . The kitchen features beautiful cabinets, pantry, ss appliances, planning center & center island. The open family room has tons of natural daylight. Sun room on main level and separate First floor office too. Spacious master suite with tile shower & walk-in closet. Upstairs also features a game room/loft, 3 other spacious bedrooms with 1 full bath. Laundry room upstairs with washer dryer included. Minutes to HSE Schools & Hamilton Town Center.