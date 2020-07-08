14548 Balfour Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

Immaculate home available for Rent now in Avalon of Fishers.. Home features grand foyer w/formal living & dining &2 story familyrm along w/bedroom on the main& 3 car attached garage .Grand 2 story F/RM & large updated kitchen w/concrete stamped patio. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances granite counter tops w/42 in updated cabinets. Main level w/ upgraded H/W flooring &comes with guest suite w/full bath on mainlevel .Upstairs with 4 bedrooms &3 Full baths. Master bedroom w/ tray ceiling , full tiled bath w/double vanity & granite countertops. Brand new carpet throughout on main and upstairs. Finished basement w/full bath great for entertainment. Wrought iron spindles w/trim moldings & w/private stamped concrete patio.HSE schools