14548 Balfour Road
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:41 AM

14548 Balfour Road

14548 Balfour Road · No Longer Available
Location

14548 Balfour Road, Fishers, IN 46037
Avalon of Fishers

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Immaculate home available for Rent now in Avalon of Fishers.. Home features grand foyer w/formal living & dining &2 story familyrm along w/bedroom on the main& 3 car attached garage .Grand 2 story F/RM & large updated kitchen w/concrete stamped patio. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances granite counter tops w/42 in updated cabinets. Main level w/ upgraded H/W flooring &comes with guest suite w/full bath on mainlevel .Upstairs with 4 bedrooms &3 Full baths. Master bedroom w/ tray ceiling , full tiled bath w/double vanity & granite countertops. Brand new carpet throughout on main and upstairs. Finished basement w/full bath great for entertainment. Wrought iron spindles w/trim moldings & w/private stamped concrete patio.HSE schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14548 Balfour Road have any available units?
14548 Balfour Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 14548 Balfour Road have?
Some of 14548 Balfour Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14548 Balfour Road currently offering any rent specials?
14548 Balfour Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14548 Balfour Road pet-friendly?
No, 14548 Balfour Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 14548 Balfour Road offer parking?
Yes, 14548 Balfour Road offers parking.
Does 14548 Balfour Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14548 Balfour Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14548 Balfour Road have a pool?
Yes, 14548 Balfour Road has a pool.
Does 14548 Balfour Road have accessible units?
No, 14548 Balfour Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14548 Balfour Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14548 Balfour Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14548 Balfour Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14548 Balfour Road does not have units with air conditioning.

