Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
13993 Wimbleton Way
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:35 AM

13993 Wimbleton Way

13993 Wimbleton Way · No Longer Available
Location

13993 Wimbleton Way, Fishers, IN 46037
Avalon of Fishers

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Avalon of Fishers; a highly desirable neighborhood and great location. Minutes from HSE schools and Hamilton Town Center. This well-built condo features a kitchen accented with hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets, granite countertops & recessed lights. The owners retreat is enhanced by a walk-in closet & full bath. Impressive foyer with iron spindles. Relax on the spacious deck. 2-car garage with main floor tiled laundry area. There is also 2 accompanying bedrooms on the upper floor. To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13993 Wimbleton Way have any available units?
13993 Wimbleton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13993 Wimbleton Way have?
Some of 13993 Wimbleton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13993 Wimbleton Way currently offering any rent specials?
13993 Wimbleton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13993 Wimbleton Way pet-friendly?
No, 13993 Wimbleton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13993 Wimbleton Way offer parking?
Yes, 13993 Wimbleton Way offers parking.
Does 13993 Wimbleton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13993 Wimbleton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13993 Wimbleton Way have a pool?
No, 13993 Wimbleton Way does not have a pool.
Does 13993 Wimbleton Way have accessible units?
No, 13993 Wimbleton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13993 Wimbleton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13993 Wimbleton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13993 Wimbleton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13993 Wimbleton Way does not have units with air conditioning.

