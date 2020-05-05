13993 Wimbleton Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Avalon of Fishers; a highly desirable neighborhood and great location. Minutes from HSE schools and Hamilton Town Center. This well-built condo features a kitchen accented with hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets, granite countertops & recessed lights. The owners retreat is enhanced by a walk-in closet & full bath. Impressive foyer with iron spindles. Relax on the spacious deck. 2-car garage with main floor tiled laundry area. There is also 2 accompanying bedrooms on the upper floor. To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064!



Tenant is responsible for all utilities