Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

13352 Allegiance Drive

13352 Allegiance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13352 Allegiance Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom in Fishers - This fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Fishers' Brooks Chase neighborhood has been recently updated! Fresh paint, new carpet, and more! Open floor plan has a spacious family room and separate dining area, eat-in kitchen with a breakfast nook, bonus loft space upstairs, huge master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Dogs and cats will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE5400657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13352 Allegiance Drive have any available units?
13352 Allegiance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13352 Allegiance Drive have?
Some of 13352 Allegiance Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13352 Allegiance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13352 Allegiance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13352 Allegiance Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13352 Allegiance Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13352 Allegiance Drive offer parking?
No, 13352 Allegiance Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13352 Allegiance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13352 Allegiance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13352 Allegiance Drive have a pool?
No, 13352 Allegiance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13352 Allegiance Drive have accessible units?
No, 13352 Allegiance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13352 Allegiance Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13352 Allegiance Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13352 Allegiance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13352 Allegiance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

