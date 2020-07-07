13352 Allegiance Drive

Amenities

3 Bedroom in Fishers - This fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Fishers' Brooks Chase neighborhood has been recently updated! Fresh paint, new carpet, and more! Open floor plan has a spacious family room and separate dining area, eat-in kitchen with a breakfast nook, bonus loft space upstairs, huge master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Dogs and cats will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



