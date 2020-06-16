All apartments in Fishers
12642 Watford Way
12642 Watford Way

12642 Watford Way · (317) 844-5111
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

12642 Watford Way, Fishers, IN 46037
Avalon of Fishers

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2109 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate townhome available for Rent now !!! in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and lower level extra space for office /entertainment. New stainless steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar, breakfast nook and granite countertops throughout. Dining area & great room on main level with HW laminate flooring throughout main level. Master suite with vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet. Large 2nd bedroom with full bath. Prime location, close to Hamilton Towne Center, shopping, restaurants, I-69, hospitals and HSE schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12642 Watford Way have any available units?
12642 Watford Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12642 Watford Way have?
Some of 12642 Watford Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12642 Watford Way currently offering any rent specials?
12642 Watford Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12642 Watford Way pet-friendly?
No, 12642 Watford Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 12642 Watford Way offer parking?
Yes, 12642 Watford Way does offer parking.
Does 12642 Watford Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12642 Watford Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12642 Watford Way have a pool?
Yes, 12642 Watford Way has a pool.
Does 12642 Watford Way have accessible units?
No, 12642 Watford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12642 Watford Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12642 Watford Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 12642 Watford Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12642 Watford Way does not have units with air conditioning.
