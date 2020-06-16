12642 Watford Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate townhome available for Rent now !!! in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and lower level extra space for office /entertainment. New stainless steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar, breakfast nook and granite countertops throughout. Dining area & great room on main level with HW laminate flooring throughout main level. Master suite with vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet. Large 2nd bedroom with full bath. Prime location, close to Hamilton Towne Center, shopping, restaurants, I-69, hospitals and HSE schools.