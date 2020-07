Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing family home in popular Summerlin Trails, 4 bedrooms, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, open living room leads to kitchen, dining room and sun room, bright and sunny with fenced in backyard, patio and large corner lot, office/playroom on first floor as well, new HVAC in 2019, new roof in 2013, and award-winning Hamilton Southeastern schools