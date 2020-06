Amenities

Location! This 3 bed/2.5 bath home is the one you've been waiting for. Property located in desired Bristol Subdivision. Updated with new lamps, vinyl plank floor throughout the main floor and second floor loft and hallway. New pad and carpet on second floor. Freshly painted. HOA fees included w/rent. Neighborhood amenities include a heated pool, playground & basketball court. Just minutes to I-69, Hamilton Town Center, Top Golf, IKEA & more. Award winning HSE schools.