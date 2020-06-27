12191 Doncaster Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Completely Renovated 3Bd/2Ba Home at Geist In HSE Schools. All New Carpet, LVP Flooring, Paint, Fans, Vanities, & Fixtures, Brand New HVAC,Brand New Appliances including a new Washer and Dryer. Bright, Open Floor Plan with Large, Vaulted Living Room and Fireplace. Large Kitchen Offers New Countertops, Tile Backsplash, and Stainless Appl! Walk-in Pantry! Master Suite Has Walk-in Closet, Double-Bowl Vanity, Soaker Tub/Shower. Newly-built Large Deck, Great For Entertaining! Short Ride from Geist Reservoir, Hamilton Town Center, I-69, Saxony Beach/Hospital, 96th St. Shopping Centers, and More!