11255 Duncan Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly updated 5 bedroom home in Sedona of Fishers! Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, island, stainless steel appliances, including double ovens! Spacious Greatroom has large windows that allow plenty of natural light! S Master suite has en-suite bath, his/her Walk In Closets with wood shelving, dual sinks, and a comfort height vanity. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs & 5th (or home office) on the main! Outdoor patio offers plenty of room for entertainment overlooking large backyard.! Pets w/approval 25/mo plus an additional 300 security deposit. No Washer/Dryer.