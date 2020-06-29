All apartments in Fishers
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:32 AM

11255 Duncan Drive

11255 Duncan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11255 Duncan Drive, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly updated 5 bedroom home in Sedona of Fishers! Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, island, stainless steel appliances, including double ovens! Spacious Greatroom has large windows that allow plenty of natural light! S Master suite has en-suite bath, his/her Walk In Closets with wood shelving, dual sinks, and a comfort height vanity. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs & 5th (or home office) on the main! Outdoor patio offers plenty of room for entertainment overlooking large backyard.! Pets w/approval 25/mo plus an additional 300 security deposit. No Washer/Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11255 Duncan Drive have any available units?
11255 Duncan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11255 Duncan Drive have?
Some of 11255 Duncan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11255 Duncan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11255 Duncan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11255 Duncan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11255 Duncan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11255 Duncan Drive offer parking?
No, 11255 Duncan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11255 Duncan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11255 Duncan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11255 Duncan Drive have a pool?
No, 11255 Duncan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11255 Duncan Drive have accessible units?
No, 11255 Duncan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11255 Duncan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11255 Duncan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11255 Duncan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11255 Duncan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

