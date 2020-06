Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Located in top rated Hamilton County with 4-star schools. You'll enjoy your privacy with large trees in the backyard as you sit on the large deck. This home provides you a spacious open layout with a large kitchen accompanied by plenty of cabinet space. Large master bedroom and 2 well sized additional bedrooms. All appliances included. Come by and take a look today it won't last long! (No pets please)