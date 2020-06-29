10906 Glazer Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing curb appeal, over 2,300 square feet of living area to share with family and friends, and highly rated schools that will set your kids up for success, all presented in an unbeatable rental opportunity for you. If you love hosting company for dinner parties or game/movie nights, there’s plenty of space to share! The family room with great visibility to the kitchen and breakfast nook, boasts a fireplace to ensure a comfortable home when entertaining, or you can take advantage of the cozy atmosphere yourself, by curling up with your favorite book on a quiet night in! The versatile front room can be utilized as a home office, living room, or formal dining room, whatever would best suit your needs, allowing this home to best fit your lifestyle! The kitchen boasts incredible cabinet and counter space, making meal prep less stressful and speeding up your “to-do” list with so much workable space provided by the center island. The master bedroom is truly amazing with plenty of space, plus an en suite master bath for privacy and convenience! Call to find out how soon you could begin making this incredible home your own!