10833 Pleasant View Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Special - $1,000 off with lease start date 1/20/20 or sooner with 15 month lease ! Credit given on the 2nd full month rent.



This wonderful home features a formal living room & dining room, great kitchen with breakfast room, open to the family room. Sun-filled sun room. 4 bedrooms up with a large loft area, perfect for a computer / desk area. Hardwood floors in the formal living room & dining room. Tile floors in the kitchen and family room. Fully fenced rear yard for privacy.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.