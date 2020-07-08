All apartments in Fishers
10284 Lakeland Dr
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

10284 Lakeland Dr

10284 Lakeland Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

10284 Lakeland Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Lakeland drive - Property Id: 271938

Well maintained 3br, 2 bath in Fishers (sought-after Windermere neighborhood). Vaulted ceilings in spacious living room, gas fireplace, large master bedroom and master bath with walk in closet. Pets allowed (with certain restrictions). Very private back yard with fence and deck. Walking distance to community park and ice cream. Close to restaurants and shopping.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271938
Property Id 271938

(RLNE5746712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10284 Lakeland Dr have any available units?
10284 Lakeland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 10284 Lakeland Dr have?
Some of 10284 Lakeland Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10284 Lakeland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10284 Lakeland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10284 Lakeland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10284 Lakeland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10284 Lakeland Dr offer parking?
No, 10284 Lakeland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10284 Lakeland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10284 Lakeland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10284 Lakeland Dr have a pool?
No, 10284 Lakeland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10284 Lakeland Dr have accessible units?
No, 10284 Lakeland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10284 Lakeland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10284 Lakeland Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10284 Lakeland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10284 Lakeland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

