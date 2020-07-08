10284 Lakeland Dr

Amenities
Lakeland drive - Property Id: 271938
Well maintained 3br, 2 bath in Fishers (sought-after Windermere neighborhood). Vaulted ceilings in spacious living room, gas fireplace, large master bedroom and master bath with walk in closet. Pets allowed (with certain restrictions). Very private back yard with fence and deck. Walking distance to community park and ice cream. Close to restaurants and shopping.
