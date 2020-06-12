/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Danville, IN
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$914
1074 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Danville
281 Canal West Cir, Danville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1294 sqft
White Lick Creek by Redwood is one of Danville’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in certain apartment homes and a private attached two-car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Danville
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
4150 Galena Drive
4150 Galena Drive, Hendricks County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1650 sqft
Hendricks County Condo with Large Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Danville
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1465 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
13 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
2 Bedrooms
$929
1032 sqft
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1128 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$974
1089 sqft
Convenient access to Route 40 and close to Oak Tree Golf Course. On-site business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Upgraded units feature fireplaces, extra storage, and garages. Cat and dog friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Danville
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
18 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
13 Units Available
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
A charming community near the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, grilling station, fireplaces and game room. Homes feature a private, attached garage and shared workspace on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1342 sqft
Redwood Plainfield is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1105 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
50 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
30 Units Available
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
This 309-unit development is located near the Shops at Perry Crossing. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available, and each features open floor plans and access to the fitness center and pet park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
19 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$958
981 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1035 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
1 Unit Available
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$880
924 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stafford Pointe II in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
2 Units Available
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1105 sqft
When you are looking for luxury apartment homes in Avon, Indiana, Cox Creek will fulfill all of your rental preferences.
