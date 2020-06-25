915 Washington Cove Lane

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located on the East side of Indianapolis, IN. The living area has plush neutral toned carpet, semi open to the eat in kitchen. The kitchen provides high efficiency all black appliances, a pantry for bonus storage and access to the fully fenced in backyard, perfect for pets. The bedrooms provide ample amount of closet space as well as plush neutral toned carpet. The backyard includes a storage barn, perfect for a work station or storing your lawn care items. Call for a self-tour (844) 395-3959 or apply on our website www.firstkeyhomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.