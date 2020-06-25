All apartments in Cumberland
915 Washington Cove Lane
915 Washington Cove Lane

915 Washington Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

915 Washington Cove Lane, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located on the East side of Indianapolis, IN. The living area has plush neutral toned carpet, semi open to the eat in kitchen. The kitchen provides high efficiency all black appliances, a pantry for bonus storage and access to the fully fenced in backyard, perfect for pets. The bedrooms provide ample amount of closet space as well as plush neutral toned carpet. The backyard includes a storage barn, perfect for a work station or storing your lawn care items. Call for a self-tour (844) 395-3959 or apply on our website www.firstkeyhomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Washington Cove Lane have any available units?
915 Washington Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
Is 915 Washington Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
915 Washington Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Washington Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 Washington Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 915 Washington Cove Lane offer parking?
No, 915 Washington Cove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 915 Washington Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Washington Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Washington Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 915 Washington Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 915 Washington Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 915 Washington Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Washington Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Washington Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Washington Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Washington Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
