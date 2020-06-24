All apartments in Cumberland
Find more places like 133 N Muessing St Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cumberland, IN
/
133 N Muessing St Unit B
Last updated March 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

133 N Muessing St Unit B

133 N Muessing St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cumberland
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

133 N Muessing St, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WARREN TOWNSHIP:

Home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Washer/ Dryer connections

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except for Water

**owner pays for water**

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 N Muessing St Unit B have any available units?
133 N Muessing St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
What amenities does 133 N Muessing St Unit B have?
Some of 133 N Muessing St Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 N Muessing St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
133 N Muessing St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 N Muessing St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 N Muessing St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 133 N Muessing St Unit B offer parking?
No, 133 N Muessing St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 133 N Muessing St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 N Muessing St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 N Muessing St Unit B have a pool?
No, 133 N Muessing St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 133 N Muessing St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 133 N Muessing St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 133 N Muessing St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 N Muessing St Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 N Muessing St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 N Muessing St Unit B has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive
Cumberland, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Cumberland 2 BedroomsCumberland Apartments with Balcony
Cumberland Apartments with ParkingCumberland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cumberland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Ball State University