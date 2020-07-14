Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal

Charleston Square is located in the heart of Columbus, Indiana, the town that Lady Bird Johnson once called "Athens on the Prairie". More than 70 buildings and pieces of public art in Columbus have been designed by a veritable who's who of modern architects, and the American Institute of Architects rated Columbus sixth on its list of the top 10 American cities for architectural quality and innovation. Along with this national and international acclaim, Columbus retains its unique small community charm. Charleston Square is conveniently located off of 25th St., just minutes from downtown Columbus and the best shopping and dining in the area, Charleston Square offers some of the most conveniently located and attractively priced apartments in Columbus, many of them remodeled, including brand new appliances and cabinetry, Charleston Square also offers professional management, 24/7 emergency maintenance and convenient electronic rent payment service. If you're looking for a great place to live in Columbus, look no further than Charleston Square Apartments.