Charleston Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Charleston Square

2410 Charleston Place · (812) 495-4868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2410 Charleston Place, Columbus, IN 47203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 70 · Avail. Aug 7

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 39 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 35 · Avail. Jul 28

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 82 · Avail. Jul 16

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Charleston Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Charleston Square is located in the heart of Columbus, Indiana, the town that Lady Bird Johnson once called "Athens on the Prairie". More than 70 buildings and pieces of public art in Columbus have been designed by a veritable who's who of modern architects, and the American Institute of Architects rated Columbus sixth on its list of the top 10 American cities for architectural quality and innovation. Along with this national and international acclaim, Columbus retains its unique small community charm. Charleston Square is conveniently located off of 25th St., just minutes from downtown Columbus and the best shopping and dining in the area, Charleston Square offers some of the most conveniently located and attractively priced apartments in Columbus, many of them remodeled, including brand new appliances and cabinetry, Charleston Square also offers professional management, 24/7 emergency maintenance and convenient electronic rent payment service. If you're looking for a great place to live in Columbus, look no further than Charleston Square Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Charleston Square have any available units?
Charleston Square has 16 units available starting at $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Charleston Square have?
Some of Charleston Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Charleston Square currently offering any rent specials?
Charleston Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Charleston Square pet-friendly?
No, Charleston Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does Charleston Square offer parking?
No, Charleston Square does not offer parking.
Does Charleston Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Charleston Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Charleston Square have a pool?
Yes, Charleston Square has a pool.
Does Charleston Square have accessible units?
No, Charleston Square does not have accessible units.
Does Charleston Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Charleston Square does not have units with dishwashers.
