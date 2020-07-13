/
pet friendly apartments
48 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ellettsville, IN
415 Chandler Drive
415 Chandler Drive, Ellettsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2112 sqft
415 Chandler Drive Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home in Ellettsville - Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Ellettsville! This home is a tri-level with plenty of options for storage! Home has been
5722 W Vinca Ln
5722 West Vinca Lane, Ellettsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1551 sqft
This hard to find, spacious townhome is highlighted by it's open floor plan. Serene setting is far enough from town without the inconvenience. Fresh paint and new flooring currently being installed. Pets are negotiable.
4768 North Briar Gate Drive
4768 North Briar Gate Drive, Ellettsville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1736 sqft
4768 North Briar Gate Drive Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 bed 3 bath condo available July 15th!! - This spacious condo includes 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1080 sqft
Beautiful wooded landscaping in a home-like setting. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Relax at the pool, basketball court or clubhouse. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry.
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$590
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
1011 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.
1316 North Lincoln Street
1316 North Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
1540 sqft
1316 North Lincoln Street Available 08/13/20 - (RLNE4404503)
Elm Heights
525 E Smith Avenue
525 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
525 E. Smith Avenue - Henderson Crossing is an excellent place to call home.
1314 North Lincoln Street
1314 North Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
2150 sqft
1314 North Lincoln Street Available 08/13/20 - (RLNE3639294)
1447 W Allen St
1447 West Allen Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3000 sqft
3 BR/3.5 Bath Available Aug 2020 Available 08/07/20 Available Aug 7, 2020. Huge 4 BR/2 Bath townhome with attached garage. Includes full-sized W/D and complete kitchen appliance package. All BR's are huge with spacious closets.
Old Northeast
402 E. 10th St.
402 East 10th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
402 East 10th - Come by and take a look at this house. It has off street parking, is blocks away from campus, restaurants, downtown, etc. You will enjoy the layout when you move into this place.
1209 W Aspen Court
1209 West Aspen Court, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1968 sqft
Immaculate home in great northside location. Spacious open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring thru main part of home. (Bedrooms are carpeted) Large half acre lot is fenced for privacy. Located at end of cul de sac so little to no traffic.
1023 W Cascade Ave
1023 W Cascade Ave, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$925
1023 W Cascades Ave - This 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located close to the stadium, close to 37, and close to downtown. Washer, dryer, and dishwasher included in unit. Inquiry to set up a showing! (RLNE4622592)
1395 North Lincoln Street
1395 N Lincoln St, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
1565 sqft
- (RLNE3639286)
5671 West Gunnar Court
5671 West Gunnar Court, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1992 sqft
5671 West Gunnar Court Available 08/24/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home - This two-story home has a spacious layout with an eat-in kitchen (with all appliances) that is open to the family room.
Mc Doel Gardens
601 W Allen Street
601 West Allen Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
650 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the second level of a small complex. Located in the McDoel Gardens neighborhood just southwest of downtown.
Mulligan Place Apartments
205 East 20th Street, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$615
460 sqft
Available 2020-21 school year! Great Location!! This updated apartment near the stadiums and bus lines is available late July or early August 2020. The rent is $615 and includes water, sewer and trash removal.
1003 West 11th Street
1003 West 11th Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1008 sqft
1003 West 11th Street Available 10/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath Home - This old house has recently been restored. It has a wall of south-facing windows in the kitchen, a huge back deck and hardwood floors throughout.
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike, Bloomington, IN
Studio
$1,099
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1061 sqft
In a wooded community within a short drive of the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, theater room and fitness center. Homes offer a patio or balcony, luxury vinyl tile, and a washer and dryer.
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1177 sqft
Just east of the Indiana University Campus, Woodbridge Apartments offer a serene sense of community that takes pride in its diverse population.
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct, Bloomington, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$739
2 Bedrooms
$939
Acadia Court in Southeast Bloomington is close to Indiana University and the Monroe County YMCA in beautiful Bloomington, IN. Acadia Court will provide you with the rolling terrain, scenic views, and great location of Bloomington's south side.
Grandview Hills
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meadow Park is located on the East side of Bloomington and sits on 19 beautiful acres with mature trees and landscaping giving it a park-like setting.
Allisonville
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St., Bloomington, IN
Studio
$720
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
844 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fountain Park Apartments in Bloomington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1177 sqft
Fun, relaxed property minutes from Indiana University Campus along the IU Bike Path. Pet-friendly property with on-site parking. Washer-dryer hookups and dishwashers in each unit. On-site pool. Overlooks wooded area.
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in desirable southwest Bloomington, Adams Village is your luxurious sanctuary from the everyday. Our 1 and 2 -bedroom townhome style apartments offer private entrances, full-size washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies.