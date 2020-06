Amenities

in unit laundry carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

This home is located close to downtown and is gleaming with charm, a lot of livable space with many updates. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining room, & large additional room with built-in shelving, 9' ceilings, ceramic tile flooring, wood laminate, cool light fixtures, fenced yard, private parking, washer/dryer, & a carport. Enjoy the convenience of downtown living with privacy and parking! Available August 2020! Scheduling tours now.