Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this spacious lower level duplex that includes a 1-car garage!!! The apartment offers a brand new refrigerator and range and large rooms and lots of storage. Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer included! Close to Bryan Park, downtown, campus, and the new switchyard park. Contact us today to schedule a personal tour. Available August 2020

1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex