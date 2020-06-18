All apartments in Bloomington
609 S. Washington St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

609 S. Washington St

609 South Washington Street · (844) 254-7368
Location

609 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN 47401
Bryan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 609 S. Washington St · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***August 2021 - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home!*** - This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home is available for August 2021 move in! Located on quiet south Washington street - close to Indiana University campus! This house features Brand New Hardwood Floors, Two Front Porches with Swings, a Newly Remodeled Kitchen, and Private Back Deck. Off-Street Parking, Central Air, Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, and Lawncare / Snow removal is also included!

For showings please call our office at 844-254-7368

(RLNE4854813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 S. Washington St have any available units?
609 S. Washington St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 S. Washington St have?
Some of 609 S. Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 S. Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
609 S. Washington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 S. Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 609 S. Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 609 S. Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 609 S. Washington St does offer parking.
Does 609 S. Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 S. Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 S. Washington St have a pool?
No, 609 S. Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 609 S. Washington St have accessible units?
No, 609 S. Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 609 S. Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 S. Washington St has units with dishwashers.
