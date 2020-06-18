609 S. Washington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

***August 2021 - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home!*** - This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home is available for August 2021 move in! Located on quiet south Washington street - close to Indiana University campus! This house features Brand New Hardwood Floors, Two Front Porches with Swings, a Newly Remodeled Kitchen, and Private Back Deck. Off-Street Parking, Central Air, Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, and Lawncare / Snow removal is also included!



For showings please call our office at 844-254-7368



