Bloomington, IN
418 N. Grant St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

418 N. Grant St

418 North Grant Street · (844) 254-7368
Location

418 North Grant Street, Bloomington, IN 47408
Old Northeast

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
418 N. Grant St Available 08/16/21 ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021***Huge 5 Bedroom House with 3 Bathrooms- Easy Living with 2 Decks - **** AUGUST 2021 *****

Blue house on the corner of E. Ninth and Grant - Two blocks to Dunn Meadow and Campus and two blocks to downtown. Lots of windows, large bedrooms, two decks! Large unfinished basement!

5 Very Large bedrooms
3 nice Bathrooms with lots of tile.
dishwasher, washer & dryer, CENTRAL AIR

Features Hardwood floors in great room and hallways. Separate cable lines in each bedroom and great room. Extensive tile in bathrooms and kitchen. All new fixtures, appliances, walls, ceiling fans --- spacious and open design living room with dining area. Three full bathrooms, big, evenly sized five bedrooms. Good storage space. Two decks. Designed for easy living and entertaining.

Call TODAY to schedule your tour - 844-254-RENT or Text 484-424-0189

More Information and online application at www.IUHOMES.com

(RLNE1837883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 N. Grant St have any available units?
418 N. Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 N. Grant St have?
Some of 418 N. Grant St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 N. Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
418 N. Grant St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 N. Grant St pet-friendly?
No, 418 N. Grant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 418 N. Grant St offer parking?
No, 418 N. Grant St does not offer parking.
Does 418 N. Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 N. Grant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 N. Grant St have a pool?
No, 418 N. Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 418 N. Grant St have accessible units?
No, 418 N. Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 418 N. Grant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 N. Grant St has units with dishwashers.
