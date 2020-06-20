Amenities

418 N. Grant St Available 08/16/21 ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021***Huge 5 Bedroom House with 3 Bathrooms- Easy Living with 2 Decks - **** AUGUST 2021 *****



Blue house on the corner of E. Ninth and Grant - Two blocks to Dunn Meadow and Campus and two blocks to downtown. Lots of windows, large bedrooms, two decks! Large unfinished basement!



5 Very Large bedrooms

3 nice Bathrooms with lots of tile.

dishwasher, washer & dryer, CENTRAL AIR



Features Hardwood floors in great room and hallways. Separate cable lines in each bedroom and great room. Extensive tile in bathrooms and kitchen. All new fixtures, appliances, walls, ceiling fans --- spacious and open design living room with dining area. Three full bathrooms, big, evenly sized five bedrooms. Good storage space. Two decks. Designed for easy living and entertaining.



Call TODAY to schedule your tour - 844-254-RENT or Text 484-424-0189



More Information and online application at www.IUHOMES.com



