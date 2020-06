Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning basketball court microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court

This unique, and interesting floor plan house is up for rental for college year 2020 - 2021 (starts Aug 01, 20 and ends Jul 30, 21.) This house has full of spaces with interesting amenities, like look-out jacuzzi tub, and back porch and yard. This house has total of 6 beds rooms and 3.5 baths and there is a door at the middle so that the house can be totally separated into two houses.