Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful ranch over a finished basement on the desirable East side of Bloomington offers an attached 2-car garage and fenced in back yard, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, THREE living spaces, fantastic location close to shopping, dining, Indiana University, as well as the new IU Health Hospital and Golf Course.