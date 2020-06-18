All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 306 N Roosevelt St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

306 N Roosevelt St

306 North Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

306 North Roosevelt Street, Bloomington, IN 47408
Green Acres

Amenities

parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
306 N Roosevelt St Available 08/11/20 Furnished - 7th and Roosevelt - August 2020 - 3 bed 2 bath on IU's quiet east side.

Walk, ride your bike, or take the bus to class. IU Campus Bus (E) is just 3 short blocks from your door.

Furnished (contact for details) floor plan offers an open living room and kitchen. Large bedrooms and bathrooms including an en suite bathroom for the back bedroom. Off-street parking and a good sized backyard.

812-318-1177
www.RentBPS.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3917358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 N Roosevelt St have any available units?
306 N Roosevelt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
Is 306 N Roosevelt St currently offering any rent specials?
306 N Roosevelt St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 N Roosevelt St pet-friendly?
No, 306 N Roosevelt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 306 N Roosevelt St offer parking?
Yes, 306 N Roosevelt St does offer parking.
Does 306 N Roosevelt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 N Roosevelt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 N Roosevelt St have a pool?
No, 306 N Roosevelt St does not have a pool.
Does 306 N Roosevelt St have accessible units?
No, 306 N Roosevelt St does not have accessible units.
Does 306 N Roosevelt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 N Roosevelt St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 N Roosevelt St have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 N Roosevelt St does not have units with air conditioning.
