304 West Kirkwood #308

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator parking bike storage

Two-bedroom Apartment Located at The Foundry! - The Foundry is located downtown on Kirkwood Avenue.



This two-bedroom, 2.5 bath condo features private, covered parking, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, all hard surface flooring, high ceilings, a balcony, plus bicycle storage. The condo overlooks the B-line trail, is located close to the new Switchyard Park, and is located one block from the farmer's market.



Do not miss your opportunity to rent this beautiful, ideally located condo!



If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036



NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED



No Pets Allowed



