Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

304 West Kirkwood #308

304 West Kirkwood Avenue · (812) 287-8036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

304 West Kirkwood Avenue, Bloomington, IN 47404
Downtown Bloomington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 West Kirkwood #308 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1233 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
bike storage
Two-bedroom Apartment Located at The Foundry! - The Foundry is located downtown on Kirkwood Avenue.

This two-bedroom, 2.5 bath condo features private, covered parking, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, all hard surface flooring, high ceilings, a balcony, plus bicycle storage. The condo overlooks the B-line trail, is located close to the new Switchyard Park, and is located one block from the farmer's market.

Do not miss your opportunity to rent this beautiful, ideally located condo!

If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036

NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 West Kirkwood #308 have any available units?
304 West Kirkwood #308 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 West Kirkwood #308 have?
Some of 304 West Kirkwood #308's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 West Kirkwood #308 currently offering any rent specials?
304 West Kirkwood #308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 West Kirkwood #308 pet-friendly?
No, 304 West Kirkwood #308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 304 West Kirkwood #308 offer parking?
Yes, 304 West Kirkwood #308 does offer parking.
Does 304 West Kirkwood #308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 West Kirkwood #308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 West Kirkwood #308 have a pool?
No, 304 West Kirkwood #308 does not have a pool.
Does 304 West Kirkwood #308 have accessible units?
No, 304 West Kirkwood #308 does not have accessible units.
Does 304 West Kirkwood #308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 West Kirkwood #308 does not have units with dishwashers.
