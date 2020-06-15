2630 East Oaklawn Court

Amenities
Very Nice 3 bedroom Townhome - Oaklawn Park is located on the Southeast side of Bloomington and is conveniently located close to shops and restaurants! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse features all appliances which include a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a full-sized washer/dryer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, gas, and electric. Landlord provides trash services and lawn care. No pets are allowed at this property.
NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED
Contact a Mackie representative today to learn more or to schedule an appointment at 812-287-8036.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5021124)