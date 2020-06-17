All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 2619 East 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
2619 East 5th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2619 East 5th Street

2619 East 5th Street · (812) 287-8036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2619 East 5th Street, Bloomington, IN 47408
Green Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2619 East 5th Street · Avail. Aug 15

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2619 East 5th Street Available 08/15/20 Cozy 3 bedroom house located close to campus! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located just minutes from campus and public transportation Home features appliances which includes a electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer & dryer hook ups. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas, & electric services. Lawn care and snow removal is provided by landlord but paid for by tenant

NOT SECTION * APPROVED

**Small pets welcome with additional deposits and some restrictions**

To learn more or to schedule a showing contact Mackie representative at 812-287-8036

(RLNE5340293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 East 5th Street have any available units?
2619 East 5th Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 East 5th Street have?
Some of 2619 East 5th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2619 East 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2619 East 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2619 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 2619 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2619 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 East 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 2619 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2619 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 2619 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 East 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2619 East 5th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike
Bloomington, IN 47401
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd
Bloomington, IN 47401
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct
Bloomington, IN 47401
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle
Bloomington, IN 47403
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr
Bloomington, IN 47404
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St.
Bloomington, IN 47408
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47403

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity