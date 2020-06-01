All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

2575 South Addisyn Lane

2575 South Addisyn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2575 South Addisyn Lane, Bloomington, IN 47403

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2575 South Addisyn Lane Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom Townhome in Summit Ridge - Spacious two bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhouse with an open floor plan! Property features all appliances, including a washer and dryer! Both bedrooms feature full baths for added privacy! There is also one car attached garage! There is one more entertaining/living room and huge closet downstairs beside the attached garage; Great open view in front of the house; Walking distance to Clear Creek trail; New carpet in the two bedrooms. This property is not pet friendly. Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED

If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3937030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2575 South Addisyn Lane have any available units?
2575 South Addisyn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
Is 2575 South Addisyn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2575 South Addisyn Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2575 South Addisyn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2575 South Addisyn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 2575 South Addisyn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2575 South Addisyn Lane does offer parking.
Does 2575 South Addisyn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2575 South Addisyn Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2575 South Addisyn Lane have a pool?
No, 2575 South Addisyn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2575 South Addisyn Lane have accessible units?
No, 2575 South Addisyn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2575 South Addisyn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2575 South Addisyn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2575 South Addisyn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2575 South Addisyn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
