Amenities

in unit laundry garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

2575 South Addisyn Lane Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom Townhome in Summit Ridge - Spacious two bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhouse with an open floor plan! Property features all appliances, including a washer and dryer! Both bedrooms feature full baths for added privacy! There is also one car attached garage! There is one more entertaining/living room and huge closet downstairs beside the attached garage; Great open view in front of the house; Walking distance to Clear Creek trail; New carpet in the two bedrooms. This property is not pet friendly. Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED



If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3937030)