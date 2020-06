Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

2511 East Covenanter Drive Available 09/15/20 Large 2 bed 2 bath home located in Bloomington! - This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. A large dinning room is perfect for friend or family gatherings. There is also a large screened in front porch you can enjoy as well as an attached garage. There is a laundry room located at the property as well.



Large pets are welcome at this property with additional deposits and some restrictions.



Call to speak with a Mackie representative today at 812 287 8036



**THIS PROPERTY IS NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED**



(RLNE5805489)