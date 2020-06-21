Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 Available 07/01/20 Woolery Mill Townhomes - July/August 2020 - Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse at Woolery Mill is perfect for students, professionals, or families looking for a safe, quiet neighborhood. Super close to Summit Elementary and the Clear Creek trail. Open floor-plan built in 2007, 2 large bedrooms, each with an attached full bathroom upstairs. Half bathroom and utility room off the kitchen/living area, appliances include refrigerator/freezer, microwave, range/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Hall storage closet upstairs.



2 reserved parking spots right in front of the townhouse. Visitor parking close by.



Pets will be considered on an individual basis, contact for more detail, please provide proof of current vaccinations.



12 month lease. Application and deposit required.



Online virtual walk-through available.



www.RentBPS.com

812-318-1177



(RLNE5831994)