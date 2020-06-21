All apartments in Bloomington
2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23

2415 South Woolery Mill Drive · (812) 318-1177
Location

2415 South Woolery Mill Drive, Bloomington, IN 47403

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 Available 07/01/20 Woolery Mill Townhomes - July/August 2020 - Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse at Woolery Mill is perfect for students, professionals, or families looking for a safe, quiet neighborhood. Super close to Summit Elementary and the Clear Creek trail. Open floor-plan built in 2007, 2 large bedrooms, each with an attached full bathroom upstairs. Half bathroom and utility room off the kitchen/living area, appliances include refrigerator/freezer, microwave, range/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Hall storage closet upstairs.

2 reserved parking spots right in front of the townhouse. Visitor parking close by.

Pets will be considered on an individual basis, contact for more detail, please provide proof of current vaccinations.

12 month lease. Application and deposit required.

Online virtual walk-through available.

www.RentBPS.com
812-318-1177

(RLNE5831994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 have any available units?
2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 have?
Some of 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 currently offering any rent specials?
2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 is pet friendly.
Does 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 offer parking?
Yes, 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 does offer parking.
Does 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 have a pool?
No, 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 does not have a pool.
Does 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 have accessible units?
No, 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 S Woolery Mill Dr Unit 23 has units with dishwashers.
