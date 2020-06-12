1630 S. Ira Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Available 6/1/2020 - Beautiful three bedroom three and a half bathroom executive rental! Located at Smithwood at Renwick, close to shopping, restaurants, parks, the university, and theater. Open floor plan with contemporary finishes. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and hardwood floors. Master bed and bathroom suite. Family room and large open spaces for gatherings!



Lawn care provided. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Full lease term available 05/27/2020.



https://youtu.be/e-63Z2AjseU



(RLNE4776233)