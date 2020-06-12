All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 1630 S. Ira Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
1630 S. Ira Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1630 S. Ira Street

1630 South Ira Street · (812) 331-7353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1630 South Ira Street, Bloomington, IN 47401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1630 S. Ira Street · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Available 6/1/2020 - Beautiful three bedroom three and a half bathroom executive rental! Located at Smithwood at Renwick, close to shopping, restaurants, parks, the university, and theater. Open floor plan with contemporary finishes. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and hardwood floors. Master bed and bathroom suite. Family room and large open spaces for gatherings!

Lawn care provided. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Full lease term available 05/27/2020.

https://youtu.be/e-63Z2AjseU

(RLNE4776233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 S. Ira Street have any available units?
1630 S. Ira Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 S. Ira Street have?
Some of 1630 S. Ira Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 S. Ira Street currently offering any rent specials?
1630 S. Ira Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 S. Ira Street pet-friendly?
No, 1630 S. Ira Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 1630 S. Ira Street offer parking?
No, 1630 S. Ira Street does not offer parking.
Does 1630 S. Ira Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 S. Ira Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 S. Ira Street have a pool?
No, 1630 S. Ira Street does not have a pool.
Does 1630 S. Ira Street have accessible units?
No, 1630 S. Ira Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 S. Ira Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 S. Ira Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1630 S. Ira Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike
Bloomington, IN 47401
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd
Bloomington, IN 47401
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct
Bloomington, IN 47401
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr
Bloomington, IN 47404
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd
Bloomington, IN 47408
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St.
Bloomington, IN 47408
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47403

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity