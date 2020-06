Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Foursquare House with a spacious front porch, close to IU campus, near bus line and downtown Bloomington. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. A washer & dryer are included with the lease. There is parking for 2 vehicles in the back and street parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.