1428 S Washington St Available 07/31/20 Available July 31, 2020 - Large four bed one and a half bath foursquare house! Close to IU, spacious front porch, near bus line and downtown Bloomington. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. A washer & dryer are included with the unit. There is parking for two vehicles in the back and street parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5769610)