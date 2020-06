Amenities

3,700+ sq ft retail or office space WITH PRIVATE PARKING for lease in the Home2 Suites Hotel at N Walnut & 17th St. 11,000+ Average Daily Traffic, perfect for restaurant, salon, high end office and more. Hotel will reserve parking specifically for tenant. The space for lease is located in the lower level of the hotel with outside access along N Walnut. Located less than 1 mile from downtown Bloomington and the university.