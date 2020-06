Amenities

1374 College Mall Rd - Gentry Quarters Available 06/30/20 Gentry Quarters - 2BD/2BA - Gentry Quarters is a sophisticated condominium community nestled on the eastside of Bloomington across from the College Mall offering you shopping and great dining at your fingertips. The vaulted ceilings and laminated flooring provide a clean contemporary look. The condo comes with all appliances plus a full size washer & dryer. The screen in porch overlooking one of the two sparkling pools offers you hours of relaxation and the attached garage is a plus.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845444)