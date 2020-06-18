All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:22 AM

134 N Union St

134 North Union Street · (812) 318-1177
Location

134 North Union Street, Bloomington, IN 47408
Green Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
134 N Union St Available 08/11/20 7th and Union - August 2020 - 2 Bedroom Home
Maximum Occupancy: 4 People (contact for details and pricing)
1 Block to the School of Education
Across from Mason Hall, Willkie North, the new Ashton Apartments and one block south of Eigenmann Hall
1 Bathrooms with Separate Vanity and Dressing area off Main Bath connecting to both bedrooms (Jack and Jill Bathroom)
High Efficiency Gas Furnace, Central Air and Gas Hot Water
Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Dishwasher and Disposal
Washer and Dryer, Electric Stove, Refrigerator
Living Room has a Vaulted Ceiling & Ceiling Fan
Carpeting throughout
Small Patio off the Kitchen
Off street parking for Tenant Only
Sorry, no Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3538315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 134 N Union St have any available units?
134 N Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 N Union St have?
Some of 134 N Union St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 N Union St currently offering any rent specials?
134 N Union St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 N Union St pet-friendly?
No, 134 N Union St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 134 N Union St offer parking?
Yes, 134 N Union St does offer parking.
Does 134 N Union St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 N Union St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 N Union St have a pool?
No, 134 N Union St does not have a pool.
Does 134 N Union St have accessible units?
No, 134 N Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 134 N Union St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 N Union St has units with dishwashers.

