Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

134 N Union St Available 08/11/20 7th and Union - August 2020 - 2 Bedroom Home

Maximum Occupancy: 4 People (contact for details and pricing)

1 Block to the School of Education

Across from Mason Hall, Willkie North, the new Ashton Apartments and one block south of Eigenmann Hall

1 Bathrooms with Separate Vanity and Dressing area off Main Bath connecting to both bedrooms (Jack and Jill Bathroom)

High Efficiency Gas Furnace, Central Air and Gas Hot Water

Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Dishwasher and Disposal

Washer and Dryer, Electric Stove, Refrigerator

Living Room has a Vaulted Ceiling & Ceiling Fan

Carpeting throughout

Small Patio off the Kitchen

Off street parking for Tenant Only

Sorry, no Pets



