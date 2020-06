Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

AVAILABLE NOW. Charming and unique two bedroom, two bath unit in Gentry Quarters. Unit features vaulted ceilings. This unit has access to the community swimming pool. The location is fantastic! Close to shopping, movie theater, lots of restaurants, IU, the new hospital, great school, and lots of recreational activities.